Wolfsburg defender John Brooks could miss Bundesliga opener
BERLIN — United States defender John Anthony Brooks injured his thigh in his competitive debut for Wolfsburg and could miss the Bundesliga club's opener against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.
Brooks went off in the 37th minute of Wolfsburg's 1-0 win over fourth-tier club Eintracht Norderstedt in the German Cup.
Wolfsburg coach Andries Jonker says "we don't have an exact diagnosis yet. ... For the Dortmund game there's still a question mark."
Brooks joined Wolfsburg in the
