Albers earns 1st win in 4 years, Mariners top Orioles 3-1

SEATTLE — Andrew Albers earned his first major league win in four years, pitching five effective innings as the Seattle Mariners beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-1 on Tuesday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Called up from the minors earlier in the day, Albers (1-0) settled down after giving up Jonathan Schoop's 26th home run in the first inning. He allowed six hits for his first victory since Aug. 12, 2013, when he went 2-5 in 10 starts with Minnesota.

The 31-year-old lefty, acquired in a trade with Atlanta last Friday after going 12-3 at Triple-A Gwinnett, made one relief appearance for Toronto in 2015 and did not get a decision in six appearances last season with the Twins.

The Mariners' bullpen finished with four scoreless innings. Edwin Diaz pitched a perfect ninth for his 26th save in 30 opportunities.

Seattle erased a 1-0 deficit with a run in the fourth and two in the fifth off Wade Miley (6-10), who yielded five hits in 4 2/3 innings.

The Mariners tied it in the fourth after Guillermo Heredia doubled and advanced on Robinson Cano's groundout. Nelson Cruz followed with a single to right field for his AL-leading 96th RBI.

Seattle made it 3-1 in the fifth. Danny Espinosa doubled and went to third when Miley mishandled Jarrod Dyson's sacrifice bunt. Jean Segura followed with an RBI single to left, sending Dyson to second.

Dyson advanced on Heredia's fielder's choice grounder and scored on Cano's bouncer to first when Heredia's hard slide into second upended shortstop Tim Beckham and prevented a possible double play.

Dyson prevented a run in the third, grabbing Adam Jones' sinking liner to centre and throwing out Manny Machado, who was attempting to tag up and score from third. Dyson's perfect throw home was his 11th outfield assist this season, tops in the majors.

MARINERS MOVES

Albers was brought up from Triple-A Tacoma along with RHP Sam Gaviglio, who went 3-5 with a 4.62 ERA in two earlier stints with the Mariners this year. RHP Casey Lawrence and RHP Thyago Vieira were optioned to Triple-A, and RHP Christian Bergman was designated for assignment.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: 3B Kyle Seager sat out with what manager Scott Servais said appeared to be a stomach virus. Espinosa started at third. . RHP David Phelps, on the 10-day DL with a right elbow impingement, will accompany the Mariners to Tampa Bay this weekend and is expected to throw off a mound there. "If that goes well, you could see him activated pretty quickly," Servais said.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (5-7, 6.25 ERA) closes out the three-game series Wednesday afternoon. Jimenez has won only once in six starts since July 16. He has allowed 25 home runs in 116 2/3 innings.

Mariners: LHP Marco Gonzales (0-0, 6.48), acquired in a trade with St. Louis on July 21, makes his third start for Seattle. Gonzalez, who missed all of 2016 following elbow surgery, allowed one run and four hits over 4 1/3 innings in his last start.

