Alonso's bat, Rzepczynski's relief, Mariners beat O's 7-6

SEATTLE — Recently acquired Yonder Alonso hit his first homer for Seattle and drove in three runs, and Marc Rzepczynski struck out Chris Davis with the bases loaded to end the Mariners' 7-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

Alonso, acquired in a trade with Oakland on Aug. 6, hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, his 23rd of the season. He added an RBI single during a three-run fifth and also singled in the seventh.

Leonys Martin opened the sixth with his third home run to put Seattle up 7-4.

Seattle closer Edwin Diaz came on in the ninth and walked the first three hitters. Manny Machado followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 7-5, but Martin prevented an extra-base hit with a sensational diving catch in right field.

Diaz struck out Jonathan Schoop, but then hit both Trey Mancini and Mark Trumbo to force in another run. Rzepczynski relieved and fanned Davis on three pitches for his first save.

Tony Zych (6-3) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief. Ubaldo Jimenez (5-8) allowed six runs in 4 1/3 innings.

The wild card-contending Mariners won their second in a row and capped a 2-5 homestand, their only games at Safeco Field in August. Seattle opened the month with eight games on the road, and now heads out on a four-city, 12-game trip.

After Baltimore erased a 3-1 deficit with three runs in the fifth, the Mariners answered with three in the bottom half to go back in front 6-4. Jean Segura singled to open and Guillermo Heredia was hit by a pitch, setting up RBI singles by Robinson Cano, Alonso and Danny Valencia.

The Orioles bunched five consecutive one-out hits to go up 4-3 in the fifth. Joey Rickard and Caleb Joseph had consecutive singles. Rickard scored from third on a wild pitch and Craig Gentry followed with an RBI triple to left- centre . Tim Beckham singled in Gentry.

Beckham opened the game with his 17th home run, his second leadoff homer of the series. The Mariners tied it in the third on doubles by Mike Zunino and Heredia.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: CF Adam Jones didn't play, giving him a two-day breather because of Thursday's day off.

Mariners: 3B Kyle Seager missed his second straight game with what was described as a stomach virus. Valencia made his first start of the season at 3B. ... RHP James Paxton, on the 10-day DL (strained left pectoral muscle) continues to improve. "Paxton was seen by the doctor yesterday, moving along in the right direction. He'll start really picking up his activity now and trying to strengthen things," manager Scott Servais said.

UP NEXT

Orioles: After this 10-game road trip, Baltimore is off Thursday and opens a three-game series at home against the Angels on Friday. The Orioles have not yet determined their starter for Friday.