Dimitrov, Keys reach Western & Southern Open's 3rd round

MASON, Ohio — Seventh-seeded Gregor Dimitrov defeated Feliciano Lopez 7-6 (5), 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the Western & Southern Open's round of 16.

Sixteenth-seeded Madison Keys easily reached the women's round of 16 in Cincinnati for the first time on her fourth try, needing just 50 minutes to zoom past Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1. Keys, a right-hander who withdrew from last week's Rogers Cup in Toronto with a left forearm injury, next will meet fourth-seeded Garbine Muguruza, the Wimbledon champion.

After being forced to a tiebreak in the first set, Dimitrov raised his level of play in the second with 13 winners to Lopez's four. Dimitrov finished with 28 winners, twice as many as Lopez.