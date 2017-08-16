Indians-Twins postponed by rain, split doubleheader Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins have postponed their game against the Cleveland Indians because of rain, scheduling a split doubleheader to finish the series.

With wet and stormy weather forecast throughout Wednesday night in Minnesota, the Twins called the middle game of the series. They'll play the Indians twice Thursday, trailing them by six games in the AL Central. The Kansas City Royals are 5 1/2 games back. The Twins and Royals are also in the thick of the race for the second AL wild-card spot.

The Indians and Twins had only one common off date left this season, on Sept. 25, the day the before a three-game series between the two teams in Cleveland. The Indians play in Seattle on Sept. 24, when the Twins are at Detroit.

