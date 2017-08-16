Jets sign WR Thompkins, waived/injured S Middleton

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets have signed wide receiver Kenbrell Thompkins and waived/injured safety Doug Middleton.

Thompkins returns to the Jets after playing seven games with them during the 2015 season. He was waived/injured by New York last September after a groin injury.

With 70 career catches in stops with New England, Oakland and New York, Thompkins steps in as the Jets' most experienced wide receiver. The team lost projected No. 1 receiver Quincy Enunwa to a neck injury on Aug. 5.

Thompkins might be best remembered by Jets fans for having the ball knocked from his hands in a Week 17 loss to Buffalo, a game New York needed to win to make the playoffs.

Middleton tore a pectoral muscle in the Jets' preseason-opening win over Tennessee.

