LEADING OFF: Indians try to finish up 10-0 at Target Field

A look at what's happening all around the majors Thursday:

SWEPT UP

The Cleveland Indians try to finish a season sweep at Target Field when play a day-night doubleheader against the Twins. The AL Central leaders are 8-0 at Minnesota this year — but just 1-5 vs. the Twins at home. The teams were rained out Wednesday, forcing the split twinbill. Cleveland has won five in a row overall.

Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco (11-5, 3.83 ERA) faces Kyle Gibson (6-9, 6.02) in the opener. In the nightcap, Cleveland is calling up lefty Ryan Merritt (0-0, 3.60) to oppose Jose Berrios (10-5, 4.27).

STARTING OUT

Rookie right-hander Reynaldo Lopez aims for his first victory with the White Sox when he starts at Dodger Stadium. Lopez was 5-3 with Washington last year, then was traded to Chicago in a package for outfielder Adam Eaton. The hard-throwing 23-year-old got a no-decision last week in his first start for the White Sox, going six good innings against Kansas City.

TRY AGAIN

Jameson Taillon (7-5) gets the start as Pittsburgh begins a four-game series against St. Louis at PNC Park in a matchup of playoff contenders. He is 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA in three career starts vs. the Cardinals. Adam Wainwright starts for St. Louis.

CHECK HIM