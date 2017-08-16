Luis Fernandez appointed head of PSG's youth academy

PARIS — Luis Fernandez has been appointed head of Paris Saint-Germain's youth academy, bringing him back to the club he captained and coached.

PSG made the announcement in a statement Wednesday.

The 57-year-old Fernandez played 237 games for PSG as a technically skilled midfielder from 1978-86 and served as captain when the team won the league title in his final season.

He had two spells as PSG coach, winning the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1996, as the well as the French Cup and League Cup the previous year. His second spell ended in acrimony in 2003 when Brazil forward Ronaldinho was sold to Barcelona.