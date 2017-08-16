Montero, Leone activated by Blue Jays; Ohlman, Howell designated for assignment

TORONTO — Catcher Miguel Montero was activated from the disabled list and relief pitcher Dominic Leone was taken off the bereavement list on Wednesday afternoon by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Montero had been out since Aug. 4 with right knee inflammation.

He's hitting .231 with five home runs split between Toronto and the Chicago Cubs. However, Montero is hitting .083 in 13 games since joining the Blue Jays.