Montero, Leone activated by Blue Jays; Ohlman, Howell designated for assignment
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Catcher Miguel Montero was activated from the disabled list and relief pitcher Dominic Leone was taken off the bereavement list on Wednesday afternoon by the Toronto Blue Jays.
Montero had been out since Aug. 4 with right knee inflammation.
He's hitting .231 with five home runs split between Toronto and the Chicago Cubs. However, Montero is hitting .083 in 13 games since joining the Blue Jays.
To make space on their roster the Jays designated catcher Mike Ohlman and reliever JP Howell for assignment.