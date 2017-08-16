Padres pitcher Jered Weaver retires after 12-year career

SAN DIEGO — Padres right-hander Jered Weaver announced his retirement before San Diego played the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

Weaver, a three-time All-Star, battled health issues since signing with the Padres in the off-season . The 12-year veteran, who spent the bulk of his career with the Los Angeles Angels, had a lifetime mark of 150-98 with a 3.63 ERA. In seven post-season appearances, he was 2-1 with a 2.60 ERA.

"I've decided to step away from baseball," Weaver, 34, said in a release. "While I've been working hard to get back on the mound, my body just will not allow me to compete like I want to."

Weaver (0-5, 7.44) struggled in his last start on May 19 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He recorded two outs in surrendering seven runs and five hits.