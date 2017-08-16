Seahawks sign CB Tramaine Brock to help secondary
A
A
Share via Email
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks have added depth to their secondary by signing former San Francisco starting cornerback Tramaine Brock.
Seattle added Brock to its roster Wednesday, a day after meeting with him.
Brock started 31 of 32 games over the past two seasons for the 49ers, but was released during the
Seattle is looking for a starting cornerback opposite Richard Sherman after DeShawn Shead suffered a major knee injury in last season's playoffs. Rookie Shaquill Griffin and veteran Jeremy Lane have been the two most likely to step in for Shead.
___
For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL