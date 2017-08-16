Spangenberg's 4 RBIs lift Padres past Phillies 8-4

SAN DIEGO — Cory Spangenberg homered and had a career-high four RBIs and Dinelson Lamet threw seven strong innings as the San Diego Padres beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-4 on Tuesday night.

Spangenberg hit his career-high 12th homer, his third in four games. He also had a two-run double in the first and an RBI on a fielder's choice in the fifth.

Lamet (7-4), a rookie right-hander with a power arm, held the Phillies hitless over the first 4 2/3 innings in winning for the fourth time in his last five starts. He tied a career-high by working seven innings, surrendering two runs, three hits, a walk and a hit batter. He struck out seven.

A Philadelphia batter didn't reach base until Maikel Franco was hit by a pitch to open the fifth, which preceded Jorge Alfaro's first homer in the majors in cutting the Padres' lead to 4-2.