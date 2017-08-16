Valbuena, Calhoun homer to lift Angels past Nationals 3-2

WASHINGTON — Luis Valbuena and Kole Calhoun homered, Ricky Nolasco bounced back from a rocky first inning before exiting with an injury and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Washington Nationals 3-2 on Wednesday to split their two-game series.

The Angels won for the seventh time in eight games.

Tanner Roark (9-8) allowed four hits in seven innings for Washington, but was done in by the two home runs. Valbuena hit his 13th homer of the season to centre to lead off the fifth, and Calhoun followed Mike Trout's two-out infield single in the sixth with a shot into the second deck in right field. It was Calhoun's 14th homer of the year.

Nolasco (6-12) threw 31 of his 112 pitches in the first inning, but he escaped trouble in the third and fourth to allow only two runs while striking out five.

Reliever Cam Bedrosian survived a leadoff walk to Michael Taylor, who advanced on both a sacrifice and a groundout. Bedrosian then retired Howie Kendrick to earn his sixth save in eight tries.

Nationals shortstop Wilmer Difo extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a first-inning single, then scored on Ryan Zimmerman's two-out shot to left. It was Zimmerman's 28th homer of the season.

It was the only damage Washington managed against Nolasco, who left with two outs in the sixth with an undisclosed injury.

MAKING MOVES

Washington selected the contract of OF Alejandro De Aza from Triple-A Syracuse and placed OF Brian Goodwin (left groin strain) on the 10-day disabled list. De Aza struck out as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning in his Nationals debut. Goodwin is hitting .251 with 13 homers and 30 RBIs. To make room on the 40-man roster, Washington moved SS Trea Turner to the 60-day DL.

NEW TERRITORY

Kendrick started in right field, his first appearance at the position in 1,398 career major league games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: LHP Andrew Heaney (Tommy John surgery) will come off the disabled list and make his season debut Friday. "It was a remarkable process he went through on his rehab and it was so seamless that he just went from one stage to another all the way through it," manager Mike Scioscia said. "He feels terrific."

Nationals: Manager Dusty Baker said the team was evaluating RHP Ryan Madson's finger injury, which originally was believed to be a blister. Madson last pitched Saturday. . OF Jayson Werth (left foot contusion) will go to the team's spring training facility and then perhaps on a rehabilitation assignment while Washington is on its seven-game road trip.

UP NEXT

Angels: Heaney is set for his first major league outing since April 5, 2016, as Los Angeles begins a three-game series in Baltimore on Friday.

Nationals: RHP Edwin Jackson (3-2, 3.30 ERA) is on the mound as Washington starts a four-game series Thursday at San Diego.

