Barcelona forward Suarez out 4 weeks with right knee injury
BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona says striker Luis Suarez will be sidelined for four weeks, with the announcement coming only days before the team is to start the Spanish league season.
Barcelona says Suarez injured his right knee during the second half of Barcelona's 2-0 loss at Real Madrid in Wednesday's second leg of the Spanish Super Cup. Madrid won 5-1 on aggregate.
Suarez will miss Sunday's league opener against Real Betis, and the following matches against Alaves and Espnayol. The club says he could also miss the match again Getafe after an international break.
The injury is also a blow for Uruguay, with Suarez set to miss its next two World Cup qualifiers on Aug. 31 against Argentina and Sept. 5 against Paraguay.
