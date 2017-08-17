Canada downed 48-5 by New Zealand at women's rugby World Cup
A
A
Share via Email
DUBLIN — Canada suffered its first loss of the women's rugby World Cup today.
Second-ranked New Zealand hammered the No. 3 Canadians 48-5 in the preliminary round.
Jacey Grusnick of Alliston, Ont., scored Canada's lone try of the match.
The loss dropped Canada's record at the tournament to 2-1.
New Zealand finishes the preliminary round atop the Pool A standings with 15 points while Canada is second with nine.
Canada's record against the Black Ferns dropped to 0-14.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
A bicycle built for food: New Hope Blooms program delivers healthy eats to Halifax seniors
-
-
Calgary hangs on to 5th place on Economist's most-liveable cities report for 2017
-
'They're not safe:' Bedford parents say elementary portables look like they came from 'garbage dump'