Croatian soccer fans force game at Everton to be halted

LIVERPOOL, England — Fans of Croatian football club Hajduk Split threw missiles and encroached on the pitch and forced a Europa League game at English Premier League club Everton to temporarily stop on Thursday.

Play was halted for a few minutes in the first half at Goodison Park where trouble flared shortly after Michael Keane's 30th-minute header put Everton in front.

After stewards and police moved to bring the situation under control, the players returned to the pitch.