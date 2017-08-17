Croatian soccer fans force game at Everton to be halted
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LIVERPOOL, England — Fans of Croatian football club Hajduk Split threw missiles and encroached on the pitch and forced a Europa League game at English Premier League club Everton to temporarily stop on Thursday.
Play was halted for a few minutes in the first half at Goodison Park where trouble flared shortly after Michael Keane's 30th-minute header put Everton in front.
After stewards and police moved to bring the situation under control, the players returned to the pitch.
Everton doubled its lead in the 45th minute of the qualifying playoff first half through Idrissa Gueye's strike.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Charges laid after robbery where two teens followed man back to Dartmouth apartment
-
Not so smooth: Injury from grooming pubic hair is common, study shows
-
'They're not safe:' Bedford parents say elementary portables look like they came from 'garbage dump'
-
Three children dead, three adults injured in crash northeast of Calgary