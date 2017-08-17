Cubs' Lester allows 9 runs before exiting in 2nd vs. Reds

Chicago Cubs starter Jon Lester left Thursday's game against Cincinnati in the second inning with left lat tightness after allowing nine runs by the Reds.

Lester was replaced by Mike Montgomery after facing 11 batters in the inning and Cincinnati leading 8-0 with two outs. He exited after giving up a double to Eugenio Suarez and was charged with seven earned runs.

Joey Votto had a three-run homer in the outburst. Cincinnati wound up sending 13 men to the plate in the second. Suarez and Phillip Ervin each had a single and a double in the eight-hit burst.

It was Cincinnati's most productive inning since scoring 10 runs in August 2015 versus Detroit.

Lester gave up 10 runs in two-thirds of an inning at a start versus Pittsburgh on July 9.

