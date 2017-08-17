Diamondbacks' De La Rosa to undergo 2nd Tommy John surgery

HOUSTON — Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Rubby De La Rosa will undergo a second Tommy John surgery.

Manager Torey Lovullo made the announcement Thursday before the Diamondbacks play the Astros.

He said De La Rosa was experiencing discomfort over the last 10 days, and it was determined he would need the surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

De La Rosa first underwent the surgery in 2011 near the end of his rookie season with the Dodgers and missed most of the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

"It's very unfortunate for him because he worked very hard to get himself back to the big leagues," Lovullo said. "It's a big setback for him, but this is the process that he's going to follow."

The 28-year-old from the Dominican Republic appeared in nine games for Arizona this season, going 0-1 in 7 2/3 innings with a 4.70 ERA. He last appeared on Aug. 1, allowing a home run and striking out two in one inning in a 16-4 loss to the Cubs.

"There were a couple of small snapshots that he gave us, and it was pretty spectacular," Lovullo said. "That's what we've got to remember about Rubby, is how good he can be when he's healthy, but unfortunately, right now, he has to take a step back and take care of this."

Lovullo said the surgery hasn't been scheduled yet but De La Rosa and the Diamondbacks are researching their options. Lovullo was unsure of the timeline of the recovery from a second Tommy John surgery but didn't expect De La Rosa to return next season.

