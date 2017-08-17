X-rays come back negative on Arenado's hand

DENVER — Colorado Rockies slugger Nolan Arenado avoided serious injury after a ball hit off his left hand in the field on Thursday.

X-rays came back negative for Arenado, who held his hand in pain after trying to field a sharp grounder from Atlanta outfielder Lane Adams. The ball hit the same spot where Arenado was hit by a fastball from Miami pitcher Vance Worley four days earlier.

"It's just a little swollen and bruised," the third baseman, who leads the majors with 103 RBIs, said. "Bruised bone on top of a bruise. . It's just kind of crazy how it hits the exact same spot."

Arenado, who suffered the initial bruise on Sunday, did not start Monday but returned to the lineup Tuesday. He hopes he won't have to miss any more time after re-aggravating it.

"We'll see how I feel in the morning," he said. "I expect to be in there tomorrow, but we'll see how the swelling feels. But it's a little puffy right now."