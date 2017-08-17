Grigor Dimitrov rallies past Juan Martin del Potro in Ohio

MASON, Ohio — Grigor Dimitrov rallied from 4-1 second-set deficit for a 6-3, 7-5 win over Juan Martin del Potro and reached the Western & Southern Open quarterfinals on Thursday.

The seventh-seeded Dimitrov advanced with his first career win in six matches against Del Potro. Dimitrov improved to 15-13 in his last 28 matches after opening the season 16-1.

Second-seeded Simona Halep became the tournament's first quarterfinalist with a 6-4, 6-3 win over 15th-seeded Anastasija Sevastova.

It's the fifth straight year Halep, No. 2 in the rankings, has at least reached the W&S quarterfinals. She was runnerup to Serena Williams in 2015.