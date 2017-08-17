Haunted by legacy, Red Sox owner wants to rename Yawkey Way

Boston Red Sox owner John Henry says he is ready to rename Yawkey Way, the street alongside Fenway Park that he called a haunting reminder of the baseball team's history of racial intolerance.

Henry told the Boston Herald that he welcomes renaming the street named for his predecessor, Tom Yawkey, that is the mailing address for the ballpark and team offices. Red Sox president Sam Kennedy told The Associated Press it was part of the team's effort to make everyone feel welcome at the Fenway Park. Henry did not return a message from the AP seeking comment.

Under Yawkey, the Red Sox were the last franchise in the major leagues to field a black player. That was in 1959, more than a decade after Jackie Robinson broke the colour barrier with the Dodgers.

But even this season, the team has struggled to make the ballpark feel welcoming to minorities. In May, Kennedy apologized to Orioles outfielder Adam Jones after he said a fan called him a racist slur. The Red Sox also distanced themselves from their flagship radio broadcaster, where hosts doubted Jones' version of the events.

The team must petition the city of Boston to change the name.

