Jets' Mauldin tweaks back, Forte to sit vs. Lions

NOTES: Bowles said he hasn't decided what his quarterback rotation will be against the Lions. Josh McCown started the preseason opener against Tennessee, but Christian Hackenberg has seen increased snaps this week. "We have to talk to the coaches," Bowles said. "We'll meet on it, we'll come up with that decision when we meet tonight." ... Bowles said the Jets have made contingency plans for Monday's solar eclipse. The Jets usually practice from 1:50 p.m. until about 4:20 p.m., and the eclipse is expected to be happening during that time. Bowles said one option is the team turning on the lights that surround the Jets' turf field. "We are talking about certain things," Bowles said. "If it gets too dark, we will go inside, but we'll probably put some lights on and come out here. I've never seen it so, it will be a first. If we need to go inside, we will."