Judge orders arbitration in D-backs lawsuit over stadium

PHOENIX — A judge has refused to dismiss the Arizona Diamondbacks' lawsuit against Maricopa County over Chase Field but ordered the two sides to participate in proceedings intended to resolve the dispute without going to trial.

Superior Court Judge Karen Mullins' ruling released Thursday says the Diamondbacks' agreement for use of the county-owned stadium requires that the sides use arbitration to settle their differences.

The Diamondbacks sued the county Stadium District in January to remove a clause from their stadium lease so the team could look to move elsewhere.

The county then asked that the suit be dismissed and the case be referred to arbitration over the team's demands for stadium maintenance and improvements.