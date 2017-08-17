Judge orders woman facing terror charges to appear in court Monday

TORONTO — A judge has ordered a Toronto-area woman facing terror-related charges in an alleged attack at a Canadian Tire store to appear in court on Monday, by force if necessary.

The order was issued for Rehab Dughmosh after the 32-year-old refused to leave her cell to attend a court hearing via video on Thursday.

The Crown says Dughmosh believes she has said all that she needs to in court.

Dughmosh faces a total of 21 charges, including attempted murder of at least three people for the benefit of or in association with a terrorist group.

Police allege Dughmosh swung a golf club at Canadian Tire employees and a customer on June 3 and threatened them.

They say she then pulled a large knife from under her clothes but store staff pried it out of her hands and restrained her.