Seahawks agree on contract extension with C Justin Britt
A
A
Share via Email
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks and
Coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that they were "really close" to finalizing a deal for Britt and the team announced later in the day that the deal was finished. It's believed to be a three-year deal and takes away any concern that Britt would leave after this season when his rookie contract expires.
Britt has helped stabilize Seattle's often changing line. He started his career at right tackle, moved to left guard and last year settled at
Britt was a second-round pick in 2014 out of Missouri.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL