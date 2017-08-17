Sports

Story homers twice in Rockies' 17-2 win over Braves

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray throws to an Atlanta Braves batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray throws to an Atlanta Braves batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Trevor Story had two homers and a career-high six RBIs, Jon Gray pitched six strong innings, and the Colorado Rockies broke out of an offensive slump in a big way to beat the Atlanta Braves 17-2 on Wednesday night.

Mark Reynolds also homered and drove in four runs, and DJ LeMahieu had his fifth four-hit game of the season for the Rockies.

Gerardo Parra added three hits and four RBIs for the Rockies, who finished the night one run shy of their season-high.

Grey (5-2) allowed two runs and five hits to win for the second time in three starts this month.

Leading 6-0, the Rockies broke the game open with a five-run fourth. Para's one-out single put runners at the corners and chased Mike Foltynewicz (10-8). Reynold's hit Luke Jackson's first pitch over the centre -field wall for his 25th home run and Story had a two-run shot later in the inning.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular