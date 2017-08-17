Wall starts title defence with win at Paul Lawrie Match Play

BAD GRIESBACH, Germany — Anthony Wall holed a long birdie putt on No. 18 to begin the defence of his Paul Lawrie Match Play title with a 1-up victory over Sam Walker in the first round on Thursday.

The Englishman won the European Tour event, his first title in more than 16 years, when it was held in Scotland in 2016. It is being staged in Germany this year and all four German participants — Florian Fritsch, Maximilian Kiefer, Alexander Knappe and Marcel Siem — advanced.

Edoardo Molinari also progressed after beating Ryder Cup vice captain Robert Karlsson on the 24th hole, making it the longest match in the three-year history of the tournament.

Lawrie was 1 down with three to play but recovered to beat Peter Hanson on the 20th hole as the former British Open champion started another bid to win the tournament he is hosting.