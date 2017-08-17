Wednesday's Games
Wednesday's Games
MLB
American
Toronto 3 Tampa Bay 2
L.A. Angels 3 Washington 2
Kansas City 7 Oakland 6
Seattle 7 Baltimore 6
Texas 12 Detroit 6
Cleveland at Minnesota (postponed)
National
Miami 8 San Francisco 1
Milwaukee 7 Pittsburgh 6
San Diego 3 Philadelphia 0
Chicago Cubs 7 Cincinnati 6
Interleague
L.A. Angels 3 Washington 2
Boston 5 St. Louis 4
N.Y. Yankees 5 N.Y. Mets 3
Houston 9 Arizona 5
Colorado 17 Atlanta 2
---
MLS
Montreal 3 Chicago 0
---
