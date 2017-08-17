Sports

Wednesday's Games

MLB

American

Toronto 3 Tampa Bay 2

L.A. Angels 3 Washington 2

Kansas City 7 Oakland 6

Seattle 7 Baltimore 6

Texas 12 Detroit 6

Cleveland at Minnesota (postponed)

National

Miami 8 San Francisco 1

Milwaukee 7 Pittsburgh 6

San Diego 3 Philadelphia 0

Chicago Cubs 7 Cincinnati 6

Interleague

Boston 5 St. Louis 4

N.Y. Yankees 5 N.Y. Mets 3

Houston 9 Arizona 5

Colorado 17 Atlanta 2

---

MLS

Montreal 3 Chicago 0

---

