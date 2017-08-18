3 minor league players suspended

NEW YORK — Three minor league players have been suspended following their violations of the minor league drug prevention and treatment program.

The commissioner's office announced the penalties Friday.

Orioles minor league outfielder Markel Jones, who is on the roster of the Class A Aberdeen IronBirds of the New York-Penn League, has received a 50-game suspension without pay following a second positive test for a drug of abuse.

Cardinals minor league catcher Tyler Lancaster, who is on the roster of the Class A State College Spikes of the New York-Penn League, has received a 76-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, a performance-enhancing substance.