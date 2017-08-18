Cook passes 200 as England grinds down West Indies

BIRMINGHAM, England — Alastair Cook was 213 not out as England ground down West Indies in the series-opening day-night test to go to lunch on 449-4 on Day 2 on Friday.

Cook, at the crease for the entire England innings so far, cruised to his fourth test double-century and passed 11,500 test runs, while Dawid Malan registered a maiden half-century before falling on the stroke of lunch.

They had a partnership of 162 as England added 101 runs in the first session of the day at Edgbaston for just the one wicket of Malan for 65.

England was in complete command of the test, and already thinking about the timing of a declaration.

Cook, who was replaced as captain this year, showed his immense value as a batsman alone and has his career-best score of 294 in sight. That also came at Edgbaston, against India in 2011.

Malan's fluent knock brought some relief for England, which has tried a number of top-order batsmen this summer with the Ashes in Australia at the end of the year in mind.

Most of them have struggled to establish themselves, including Mark Stoneman and Tom Westley in this test, but Malan now has a half-century in his third test.

Cook was the anchor of the innings, though, playing his part in another big partnership having put on 248 with captain Joe Root, who made 136 on the first day.