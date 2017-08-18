Sports

Cruz, Ramirez lead Mariners over Rays 7-1

Seattle Mariners' Mike Zunino follows through on his two-run double off Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Austin Pruitt during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Mariners' Ben Gamel and Guillermo Heredia both scored. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nelson Cruz hit two doubles and his 30th home run Friday night and Erasmo Ramirez won his first game for the Seattle Mariners since April 1, 2014, a 7-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Cruz's home run was measured by MLB Statcast at 482 feet, the longest in Tropicana Field history.

Ramirez (5-4), who was traded back to the Mariners on July 28 after pitching 2 1/2 seasons with the Rays, gave up one run and two hits in six innings in the first game of the Mariners' 12-game trip.

Hits by Robinson Cano, Cruz, Danny Valencia and Ben Gamel helped the Mariners score three runs in the first off Rays starter Austin Pruitt.

