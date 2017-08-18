Delmonico's inside-park HR lifts White Sox over Rangers 4-3

ARLINGTON, Texas — Nicky Delmonico lined an inside-the-park home run in the eighth inning, his second go-ahead homer of the game, and the Chicago White Sox stopped a five-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday night.

Delmonico's fifth homer eluded a leaping Nomar Mazara, bouncing off the wall as the Texas right fielder crumpled on the warning track clutching his left knee. Second baseman Rougned Odor sprinted to retrieve the long carom, but Delmonico beat the throw with a head-first slide.

A day after the end of the rookie's club-record streak of reaching base the first 13 games of his career, Delmonico drilled a two-run shot over the wall in right for a 3-2 lead in the sixth. Delmonico had his second two-homer game in three nights as the White Sox ended an eight-game road skid.

Mike Napoli's 25th homer put Texas ahead 2-1 in the fourth, and the Rangers pulled even on Delino DeShields' run-scoring grounder in the seventh.

Texas' four-game winning streak ended, although the defending AL West champs remained 1 1/2 games back in the race for the second wild card.

Gregory Infante (1-1) retired all five batters he faced for his first big league win, and Juan Minaya pitched around a leadoff walk in the ninth for his first save in his first chance in the majors.

Ricky Rodriguez (0-1) was greeted by Delmonico's inside-the-park homer in his third big league appearance.

Mazara, who stayed in the game after going down on Delmonico's homer, reached base three times and scored a run. Tim Anderson had three singles for the White Sox.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: RHP Chris Beck was available in the bullpen a day after taking a glancing blow off his right shoulder on a comebacker and leaving the game after the next batter. He was the second of two injury replacements in the fifth inning. Starter Reynaldo Lopez is still being evaluated after leaving with soreness in his right side. ... RF Avisail Garcia was out of the lineup a second straight day with a sore left wrist. Manager Rick Renteria said it was precautionary.

Rangers: LHP Jake Diekman will have a second rehab outing Sunday after throwing a scoreless inning his first appearance of the season with Double-A Frisco on Friday. Diekman had three surgeries to remove and rebuild his colon to treat a digestive condition.

UP NEXT

White Sox: LHP Derek Holland (6-12, 5.68 ERA) is 35-23 with a 4.61 ERA in 92 career appearances at the home of the Rangers. He spent his first eight big league seasons with Texas.

Rangers: LHP Martin Perez (7-10, 5.08) has won two straight starts, allowing three runs in 14 innings. Perez is 2-1 with a 3.74 ERA in three career starts against the White Sox.

