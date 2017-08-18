Europe takes early 1-point lead vs US at Solheim Cup
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Europe took a 2
European star Anna Nordqvist and England's Georgia Hall won their match by three holes. Karine Icher teamed with Catriona Matthew to beat their American counterparts by a hole.
Solheim rookie Danielle Kang of the U.S. sunk a birdie putt on No. 18 to give her duo a one-hole victory. The American tandem of Lexi Thompson and Cristie Kerr birdied their final two holes to halve their match with Mel Reid and Charley Hull.
Opening day play will wrap up with four four-ball matchups at Des Moines Golf and Country Club.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Pugs, sandcastles and cows in malls: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend
-
Trump's response to Charlottesville has America flipped -- permanently: Westwood
-
Dirty Dancing delivers indictment of white complacency needed today: Mochama
-
Not so smooth: Injury from grooming pubic hair is common, study shows