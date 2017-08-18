Falcao scores again as Monaco wins at Metz in French league

PARIS — Radamel Falcao underlined his worth to defending champion Monaco with a late goal to beat Metz 1-0 in the French league on Friday.

The striker pounced with an opportunist finish in the 79th minute, latching onto a fine pass from substitute midfielder Rachid Ghezzal and slotting home from close range.

Falcao's fifth goal of the season helped Monaco to a third straight win and a French record 15th straight in the league — surpassing Bordeaux's 14 from the 2008-09 season. Monaco tops the league.

The buildup had been all about Monaco leaving out Kylian Mbappe, who is pushing for a move to rival Paris Saint-Germain. The 18-year-old forward is rated at upward of 160 million euros ($187 million) and wants to play alongside Neymar at PSG.

Monaco coped without Mbappe last weekend, too, winning at Dijon 4-1 as Falcao netted a superb hat trick.

This match opposed last season's top scorers — Monaco netted 107 league goals — and the worst defence — Metz conceded 72.

But Metz, which lost the corresponding home fixture 7-0 last season, competed well.

Soon after Monaco striker Guido Carrillo hit the post with a downward header in the 60th minute, Metz centre forward Nolan Roux forced a sprawling save from goalie Danijel Subasic.

Monaco then got on top and Ghezzal — a summer signing from Lyon — beat his marker and cleverly picked out the run of Falcao, who skipped past goalkeeper Thomas Didillon before tapping in.