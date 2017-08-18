Gonzalez returns from DL, Dodgers top Tigers 8-5
DETROIT — Chris Taylor had four hits including a pair of doubles, and the Los Angeles Dodgers welcomed Adrian Gonzalez back from the disabled list with another victory, beating the Detroit Tigers 8-5 on Friday night.
Gonzalez doubled in his first plate appearance since June 11, one of six two-base hits on the night for Los Angeles. The Dodgers (86-34) have won 20 of their last 23 games and are 51-9 over their last 60.
Justin Upton homered twice and Victor Martinez also went deep for the Tigers, but Jordan Zimmermann (7-10) allowed seven runs and 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings.