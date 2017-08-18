Highest Run-scorers in Test Cricket
A
A
Share via Email
15,921_Sachin Tendulkar, India (200 tests)
13,378_Ricky Ponting, Australia (168)
13,289_Jacques Kallis, South Africa (166)
13,288_Rahul Dravid, India (164)
12,400_Kumar Sangakkara, Sri Lanka (134)
11,953_Brian Lara, West Indies (131)
11,867_Shivnarine Chanderpaul, West Indies (164)
11,814_Mahela Jayawardene, Sri Lanka (149)
11,568_x-Alastair Cook, England (145)
11,174_Allan Border, Australia (156)
10,927_Steve Waugh, Australia (168)
10,122_Sunil Gavaskar, India (125)
10,099_x-Younis Khan, Pakistan (118)
x-active
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Pugs, sandcastles and cows in malls: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend
-
Trump's response to Charlottesville has America flipped -- permanently: Westwood
-
Dirty Dancing delivers indictment of white complacency needed today: Mochama
-
Not so smooth: Injury from grooming pubic hair is common, study shows