Hirscher needs 15 weeks to recover, missing ski season start

VIENNA — Marcel Hirscher will need up to 15 weeks to recover from a broken left ankle, ruling the six-time overall World Cup champion out of ski racing likely until December.

The season-opening giant slalom in Soelden, Austria, is on Oct. 29. A start in the Nov. 12 slalom in Levi, Finland, is also doubtful, Hirscher's doctor, Gerhard Oberthaler, tells the Austria Press Agency.

Oberthaler says, "If you have been in a cast for six weeks, your ankle is not immediately ready for ski training."