Oh Baby! Jeter welcomes birth of daughter
NEW YORK — The captain's team just got a little bigger.
Retired New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah have welcomed their first child. According to a tweet Friday from The Players' Tribune , the media platform founded by Jeter, Bella Raine Jeter was born Thursday.
Her birth came as the 14-time All-Star closes in on a new job. Jeter is a limited partner in an ownership group led by venture capitalist Bruce Sherman that has a $1.2 billion agreement in place to buy the Marlins from Jeffrey Loria.
More AP baseball: apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
