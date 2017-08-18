Quarterback Ray returns to starting lineup in time for Argos to face Alouettes
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Ricky Ray will get the start Saturday afternoon when the Toronto Argonauts host the Montreal Alouettes.
Ray suffered a shoulder injury in Toronto's 41-24 home loss over Calgary on Aug. 3 and missed the club's 21-9 road defeat in Montreal on Aug. 11.
The contest is an important one for both teams as Montreal (3-4) can win the season series with a win over Toronto (3-5).
Ray, 37, enters action as the CFL's third-leading passer (2,421 yards) and has 10 TDs against just three interceptions.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version reported that Ray was injured on Aug. 4.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Pugs, sandcastles and cows in malls: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend
-
Trump's response to Charlottesville has America flipped -- permanently: Westwood
-
Dirty Dancing delivers indictment of white complacency needed today: Mochama
-
Not so smooth: Injury from grooming pubic hair is common, study shows