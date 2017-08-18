Royals put Soria on DL, recall reliever McCarthy from minors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have placed reliever Joakim Soria on the disabled list with a left oblique strain and recalled right-hander Kevin McCarthy from Triple-A Omaha.

Manager Ned Yost says Soria had been dealing with stiffness in his left side for about two weeks, but had been able to pitch relatively effectively. That ended Tuesday in Oakland, when Soria surrendered four runs on four hits while getting only one out.