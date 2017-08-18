Seahawks LT George Fant taken off on cart with knee injury

SEATTLE — Seahawks left tackle George Fant has been taken off the field on the cart after appearing to suffer a significant right knee injury in a preseason game against Minnesota.

Fant, the presumptive starter going into the regular season, was hurt midway through the second quarter of Friday's game against the Vikings. Fant was rolled into by teammate Justin Britt on a pass play and immediately fell to the turf in pain. The team training staff attended to Fant on the field and placed an air splint around his lower right leg before he was taken away.

Fant took over at left tackle midway through last season and spent the off-season reshaping his body to be stronger going into this season. Earlier this week offensive line coach Tom Cable said Seattle was set on the left side of the offensive line with Fant at tackle and Luke Joeckel at guard.

