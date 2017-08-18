Zimmerman's homer lifts Nationals to 2-1 win vs Padres

SAN DIEGO — Ryan Zimmerman homered with two outs in the eighth inning to lift the NL East-leading Washington Nationals to a 2-1 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night.

Zimmerman homered to right field on 1-1 pitch from Kirby Yates (2-4), who struck out the first two batters of the inning. It was Zimmerman's 29th. Yates then struck out Adam Lind to end the inning.

The homer was one of just four hits for Washington and made a winner of Edwin Jackson (4-2), who pitched for the Padres for part of last season. He allowed one run and eight hits in seven innings, struck out four and walked one. Jackson had been 0-6 lifetime against the Padres.

Sean Doolittle pitched the ninth for his 10th save.

The Padres were coming off a three-game sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies, the NL East cellar dwellers who have the worst record in the majors.

San Diego starter Jhoulys Chacin loaded the bases twice in the third inning on just one hit but the Nationals scored only once, on Lind's sacrifice fly. Chacin hit Anthony Rendon with a pitch to re-load the bases and then got Matt Wieters to ground out to end the inning. He hit two batters in the inning.

San Diego tied it in the bottom of the inning when Manuel Margot hit a leadoff double and scored on Jose Pirela's one-out single.

Chacin went five innings, allowing one run and three hits while striking out six and walking four.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: RHP Shawn Kelley was reinstated from the disabled list after missing 51 games with a right trapezius strain. He made eight rehab appearances with Triple-A Syracuse, going 1-1 with an 8.10 ERA. RHP Ryan Madson was placed on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Monday, with a right finger sprain.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Max Scherzer (12-5, 2.25) is coming off a 10-strikeout performance in a no-decision against San Francisco. He hasn't dropped a decision since June 21.

Padres: RHP Luis Perdomo (6-7, 4.95) has thrown at least six innings in each of his last five starts.

