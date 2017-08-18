Zuttah returns to Ravens after being traded in March
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens have signed
Zuttah started every game last year and made the Pro Bowl as an alternate. He was dealt to the 49ers so Baltimore could save salary-cap space and move up 12 spots in the sixth round of the NFL draft.
Zuttah was released by San Francisco last week, and the Ravens signed him Friday to join a depleted offensive line in dire need of a veteran presence in the middle.
The Ravens were counting on John Urschel to play
The 31-year-old Zuttah started 41 games in Baltimore over the past three years.
