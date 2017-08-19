Australian Ormsby takes 3rd-round lead at Fiji International

NATADOLA BAY, Fiji — Australian Wade Ormsby had five back-nine birdies Saturday for a six-under 66 and a one-stroke lead after three rounds of the Fiji International.

Ormsby had a three-round total of 10-under 206 on the ocean-side Natadola Bay course south of Nadi.

Australian Jason Norris was one stroke behind after a 70. Norris, one of four golfers tied for the second-round lead, had a late two-stroke lead until a triple-bogey 7 on the 16th.

James Marchesani of Australia, who had a 68, was in third place, two strokes behind Ormsby. Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe, who shot 68, was tied for fourth with Australians Peter Wilson (70) and Scott Hend (72), three behind.

Mike Weir shot 69 Saturday to be best among three former U.S. Masters champions. The Canadian was at 4-under, six strokes behind.

Angel Cabrerra shot 72 and was at 3-under while hometown favourite Vijay Singh was at even-par after a 73.