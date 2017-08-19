Baseball Capsules

BALTIMORE — Manny Machado capped a three-homer night with a grand slam in the ninth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied to beat the Los Angeles Angels 9-7 on Friday night in a game that featured 10 home runs.

Machado hit his seventh career slam off Keynan Middleton (4-1), who entered with two on and one out in the ninth. After Tim Beckham singled to load the bases, Machado hit a drive far over the centre -field wall to give the Orioles their first lead.

Machado also hit a two-run homer in the third and a solo shot in the fifth to finish with seven RBIs.

Albert Pujols set the tone for the game in the first inning with a milestone homer off Jeremy Hellickson. There would be plenty more long balls on a steamy night at Camden Yards, five by each team.

Pujols' two-run drive was 609th, tied with Sammy Sosa for eighth on the career. Pujols and Sosa now share the distinction of hitting more home runs that any other foreign-born player.

After Pujols and Kole Calhoun connected in succession in the first inning, C.J. Cron and Kaleb Cowart homered in the second for a 5-0 lead. The Orioles used homers by Mark Trumbo, Machado and Caleb Joseph and cut the gap to a run before a two-run drive by Mike Trout made it 7-4 in the fifth.

All five L.A. home runs came off Hellickson, the first time the right-hander yielded more than three in a game. Darren O'Day (4-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

RED SOX 9, YANKEES 6

BOSTON (AP) — Pinch-hitter Mitch Moreland hit a two-run single in Boston's four-run seventh inning and the Red Sox rallied to beat New York.

Boston won for the 13th time in 15 games to extend its lead in the AL East to five games over the second-place Yankees. New York had won four straight.

Addison Reed (1-1) got five outs, striking out three. Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth for his 29th save.

The Red Sox opened a 3-0 lead on homers from Rafael Devers and Christian Vazquez. But Todd Frazier hit a two-run homer in the sixth, then New York scored four in the seventh to take a 6-3 lead.

Boston loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh against Tommy Kahnle (2-4). Mookie Betts had a sacrifice fly and Andrew Benintendi an RBI single. After Hanley Ramirez walked to load the bases again, Moreland's single made it 7-6. Jackie Bradley Jr. added a two-run single in the eighth.

DODGERS 8, TIGERS 5

DETROIT (AP) — Chris Taylor was 4 for 5 with two doubles, and the Los Angeles Dodgers welcomed back Adrian Gonzalez from the disabled list with a victory over Detroit.

Gonzalez doubled in his first plate appearance since June 11, one of six two-base hits on the night for Los Angeles. The Dodgers (86-34) have won 20 of their last 23 games and are 51-9 over their last 60.

Rich Hill (9-4) laboured through five innings, allowing three runs and six hits, but the Dodgers gave him plenty of support. Corey Seager drove in three runs, and Logan Forsythe scored three times.

Justin Upton homered twice and Victor Martinez also went deep for the Tigers, but Jordan Zimmermann (7-10) allowed seven runs and 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Gonzalez was activated before the game after being out with a herniated lumbar disk.

The Dodgers have won 37 consecutive games in which they've scored four or more runs.

CUBS 7, BLUE JAYS 4

CHICAGO (AP) — Jake Arrieta pitched into the seventh inning and allowed a run, and Javier Baez homered and drove in three runs to help Chicago beat Toronto.

Arrieta (13-8) allowed one run and six hits in 6 1/3 innings to win his third straight start. Wade Davis got the final three outs for his 25th save.

Anthony Rizzo went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Victor Caratini went 3 for 3, and Jason Heyward and Albert Almora Jr. each had an RBI single for Chicago.

Blue Jays starter J.A. Happ (6-9) allowed five runs and nine hits in five innings. Miguel Montero, who began the season with the Cubs, went 2 for 4 with a run scored against his former team.

CARDINALS 11, PIRATES 10

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matt Carpenter hit a three-run homer in the second inning to make it 5-1 and St. Louis went on to outscore Pittsburgh.

The Cardinals, whose lead reached 11-3 in the eighth inning, have taken the first two games of a four-game series against the Pirates to remain 1 1/2 games behind the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs.

St. Louis has won 10 of its past 13 games despite losing three straight from Aug. 13-16. It has scored at least eight runs in eight of those 10 wins.

Tommy Pham homered in the first inning to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead and Paul DeJong made it 6-2 with a solo shot in the third. St. Louis scored two runs in the fourth inning to take an 8-2 lead and chase Pirates starter Trevor Williams (5-6). Pittsburgh has lost six straight.

Right-hander Carlos Martinez (10-9) allowed three runs and six hits with four strikeouts for the win. Right-hander Seung Hwan Oh picked up his 19th save.

ASTROS 3, ATHLETICS 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Dallas Keuchel threw seven shutout innings, Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve homered and Houston beat Oakland.

Keuchel (11-2) allowed three hits, walked one and struck out three. He had his second straight solid outing after allowing one run in 6 2/3 innings Sunday at Texas.

The 2015 AL Cy Young winner retired 14 of the first 15 batters he faced, with the lone hit being a bunt single by Matt Joyce down the third-base line and away from the shift in the third inning. Of the 21 outs Keuchel recorded, 16 came on ground balls.

Bregman and Altuve hit back-to-back home runs in the third to give Houston a 2-0 lead. Bregman hit his 14th of the season to right field, and Altuve hit his 19th into the Crawford Boxes in left.

Ken Giles recorded the final five outs for his 24th save.

Joyce, who was also walked by Keuchel, hit a solo home run in the eighth off Chris Devenski.

Sean Manaea (8-8) lost his third straight.

ROCKIES 8, BREWERS 4

DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon hit his sixth leadoff home run of the season, German Marquez won for the first time in three weeks and Colorado beat Milwaukee.

Gerardo Parra and Carlos Gonzalez also homered and each drove in two runs, and Nolan Arenado had a two-run triple for the Rockies. They are a game ahead of Arizona for the top NL wild card.

Marquez (10-5) allowed four runs — including three solo shots — in 5 2/3 innings.

The Rockies took the lead with a three-run third. Marquez legged out a double with one out and Blackmon singled to put runners at the corners. Arenado got his two-run triple and Parra followed with a run-scoring single to put Colorado ahead 4-2. Parra added a solo homer and Gonzalez's two-run shot a batter later chased Brewers starter Matt Garza (6-7) in the fifth.

TWINS 10, DIAMONDBACKS 3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Miguel Sano hit two of the Twins' season high-tying six home runs, including an inside-the-park dash by Byron Buxton, and Minnesota powered past Arizona.

Eduardo Escobar, Max Kepler and Brian Dozier also went deep for Minnesota. Buxton finished a single shy of the cycle.

David Peralta had three hits for Arizona, including a home run.

With Minnesota leading 4-3 in the seventh, Sano hit the first pitch from reliever David Hernandez 452 feet into the second deck in left- centre for two runs. Escobar added a two-run shot two batters later.

Sano hit one even further, 474 feet into the third deck, in the eighth for his first multi-homer game this season and third of his career.

Buxton hit a ball high off the wall in right- centre in the fourth that rolled toward centre field. As A.J. Pollock gave chase, Buxton circled the bases in 13.85 seconds, the fastest ever tracked by MLB Statcast, narrowly beating the throw by sliding headfirst across home plate.

Minnesota also hit six home runs May 2 against Oakland.

Arizona starter Zack Godley (5-6) tied a career high by striking out 10, but allowed four earned runs in 5 1-3 innings. Twins starter Ervin Santana (13-7) allowed three earned runs and seven hits in six innings. All the runs came in the first two innings.

MARINERS 7, RAYS 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Nelson Cruz hit his 30th homer and doubled twice, and Erasmo Ramirez won his first game for Seattle since April 1, 2014, lead the Mariners past Tampa Bay.

Cruz's home run was measured by MLB Statcast at 482 feet, the longest in Tropicana Field history.

Ramirez (5-4), who was traded back to the Mariners on July 28 after pitching 2 1/2 seasons with the Rays, gave up one run and two hits in six innings in the first game of the Mariners' 12-game trip.

Hits by Robinson Cano, Cruz, Danny Valencia and Ben Gamel helped the Mariners score three runs in the first off Rays starter Austin Pruitt (6-4).

INDIANS 10, ROYALS 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Corey Kluber put together another Cy Young-worthy performance before leaving with a sprained right ankle, and Jay Bruce homered twice to help Cleveland rout Kansas City.

Kluber (12-3) was cruising along until there was one out in the sixth inning, and Eric Hosmer sent a grounder to the right side of the infield. Kluber winced coming off the mound to cover the bag.

The two-time All-Star faced one more batter before Andrew Miller relieved him. Kluber allowed a homer to Brandon Moss along with five more hits, striking out four and walking one.

Jason Kipnis and Bruce took Ian Kennedy (4-9) deep in the first inning, and Bruce added a three-run shot in the seventh to finish with five RBIs.

Edwin Encarnacion hit the Indians' fourth homer of the night leading off the ninth.

WHITE SOX 4, RANGERS 3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nicky Delmonico lined an inside-the-park home run in the eighth inning, his second go-ahead homer of the game, and Chicago beat Texas to end a five-game losing streak.

Delmonico's fifth homer eluded a leaping Nomar Mazara, bouncing off the wall as the right fielder crumpled on the warning track clutching his left knee. Second baseman Rougned Odor sprinted to retrieve the long carom, but Delmonico beat the throw with a head-first slide.

A day after the end of the rookie's club-record streak of reaching base the first 13 games of his career, Delmonico drilled a two-run shot over the wall in right for a 3-2 lead in the sixth.

Mike Napoli's 25th homer put Texas ahead 2-1 in the fourth.

Gregory Infante (1-1) retired all five batters he faced for his first big league win, and Juan Minaya pitched around a leadoff walk in the ninth for his first save in his first chance in the majors.

Ricky Rodriguez (0-1) was greeted by Delmonico's inside-the-park homer in his third big league appearance.

REDS 5, BRAVES 3

ATLANTA (AP) — Cincinnati hit three home runs in the sixth, including a two-run shot by Adam Duvall, Sal Romano threw seven strong innings and the Reds beat R.A. Dickey and Atlanta.

Matt Adams' homer in the second inning gave Atlanta a 1-0 lead that Dickey held until the four-run sixth. Duvall's homer drove in Joey Votto, who hit a leadoff single, to give the Reds the lead.

Eugenio Suarez and Jesse Winker added back-to-back homers with one out for Cincinnati's first three-homer inning of the season.

Romano (3-5) snapped a streak of three straight losses in August. The rookie right-hander was dominant after giving up a second-inning homer to Adams. He allowed one run and five hits in his longest of nine starts in the majors. Rasiel Iglesias pitched the ninth for his 23rd save.

The Braves wore 1974 throwback uniforms to launch their Hank Aaron Heritage Weekend. The 83-year-old Aaron and wife Billye took an open-convertible ride around the field in a pregame ceremony.

MARLINS 3, METS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer and Miami Marlins won for the sixth time in seven games, downing New York to move within two games of .500 for the first time since May 3.

Realmuto followed Marcell Ozuna's second-inning walk with his 14th home run, lining a hanging curveball into the left-field seats for a 2-0 lead.

Pitching in front of a sparse crowd in a game that started almost two hours late due to steady rain and the occasional burst of lightning, Justin Nicolino (2-1) scattered six singles and stranded runners in four of his five innings. Brad Ziegler threw a perfect ninth for his fifth save in seven chances.

Rookie Chris Flexen (2-2) worked 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs, five hits and four walks.

