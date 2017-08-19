Berrios shuts out D-backs through 7 as Twins win

MINNEAPOLIS — Jose Berrios threw seven innings for his 11th win to lead Minnesota over Arizona 5-0 on Saturday night, helping the Twins keep pace in the AL wild card race.

The Twins, who entered the night in a tie with the Los Angeles Angels for the second wild card spot, scored five runs off Diamondbacks starter Zack Greinke (14-6) in the fourth after a costly error by second baseman Daniel Descalso ended a chance for a double play. Max Kepler drove in two runs during the inning, and Brian Dozier and Joe Mauer each had an RBI single.

That was more than enough for Berrios (11-6), who allowed only two hits for the second time this month, and got some solid defensive support to win for the second time in three starts. Berrios combined with reliever Alan Busenitz to retire the last 19 Arizona batters.

Greinke had won four of his previous five but ended the night with his shortest outing this season. He allowed seven hits and four walks, while striking out four.

Greinke looked strong early but ran into trouble in the fourth when, with Eddie Rosario on first, Descalso dropped a bouncer in the middle of the base path to allow Eduardo Escobar to reach.

Two batters later, Greinke walked in a run to open the scoring for Minnesota, and the Twins were well on their way to their third straight win.

Busenitz pitched the eighth and ninth for the Twins and didn't allow a baserunner.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Manager Torey Lovullo said LHP Robbie Ray will return to the rotation on Thursday against the New York Mets. Ray has been out with a concussion since getting hit in the head by a line drive July 28. "Real excited to have Robbie back," Lovullo said. "I saw him yesterday during the game for the first time. Just good to see his face again, good to be around him, good to get some feedback from him and he's really excited."

Twins: DH Miguel Sano left in the seventh with soreness in his left shin. The team said he's day-to-day.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: Lovullo still hadn't officially named a starter for Sunday's series finale. Right-hander Braden Shipley was en route to Minnesota from Triple-A Reno as a potential starter, depending on how much the bullpen was used Saturday night. "We've got to get through today, and then see who the best candidate is for tomorrow," the manager said.