Don Cherry leads seventh inning stretch at Blue Jays game at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO — Canadian hockey commentator Don Cherry showcased his vocal skills Saturday during the Toronto Blue Jays game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Cherry, wearing a white suit covered in a red cherry pattern, led the seventh inning stretch by singing "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" into a microphone from the broadcast booth.

The 68-year-old from Kingston, Ont., added his own twist to the iconic song, replacing the end of the line "root, root, root for the home team" with "the best team."

Toronto lost the game 4-3.