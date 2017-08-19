Friday's Games
A
A
Share via Email
Friday's Games
CFL
Ottawa 37 Hamilton 18
Calgary 21 B.C. 17
---
NFL pre-season
Seattle 20 Minnesota 13
---
MLB
American
Baltimore 9 L.A. Angels 7
Boston 9 N.Y. Yankees 6
Seattle 7 Tampa Bay 1
Chicago White Sox 4 Texas 3
Houston 3 Oakland 1
Cleveland 10 Kansas City 1
National
St. Louis 11 Pittsburgh 10
Miami 3 N.Y. Mets 1
Cincinnati 5 Atlanta 3
Colorado 8 Milwaukee 4
Washington 7 San Diego 1
San Francisco 10 Philadelphia 2
Interleague
Chicago Cubs 7 Toronto 4
L.A. Dodgers 8 Detroit 5
Minnesota 10 Arizona 3
---
MLS
Portland 2 New York 0
---
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Vancouver far-right racist rally to proceed after resurfacing online
-
Not so smooth: Injury from grooming pubic hair is common, study shows
-
When reporting becomes reality: Metro Calgary reporter faces fentanyl victim overdose
-
What to expect when watching the eclipse from Edmonton: 5 questions for an expert