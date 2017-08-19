Sports

Friday's Games

CFL

Ottawa 37 Hamilton 18

Calgary 21 B.C. 17

---

NFL pre-season

Seattle 20 Minnesota 13

---

MLB

American

Baltimore 9 L.A. Angels 7

Boston 9 N.Y. Yankees 6

Seattle 7 Tampa Bay 1

Chicago White Sox 4 Texas 3

Houston 3 Oakland 1

Cleveland 10 Kansas City 1

National

St. Louis 11 Pittsburgh 10

Miami 3 N.Y. Mets 1

Cincinnati 5 Atlanta 3

Colorado 8 Milwaukee 4

Washington 7 San Diego 1

San Francisco 10 Philadelphia 2

Interleague

Chicago Cubs 7 Toronto 4

L.A. Dodgers 8 Detroit 5

Minnesota 10 Arizona 3

---

MLS

Portland 2 New York 0

---

