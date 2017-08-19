Indianapolis 500 champion Takuma Sato wins Pocono pole

LONG POND, Pa. — Indianapolis 500 champion Takuma Sato posted an average of 219.639 mph on Saturday to win the pole for the IndyCar race at Pocono Raceway.

Sato was the last driver to take his qualifying laps and went out moments after Andretti Autosport teammate Ryan Hunter-Reay was involved in a high-impact crash. Hunter-Reay needed assistance out of his car, limped to an ambulance and was transported to a hospital.

Hunter-Reay appeared to lose control of the No. 28 Honda and the left side slammed the protective soft wall. The car shot down the track and hit the inside wall.

Helio Castroneves also was involved in a violent wreck. Castroneves is the series points leader and holds a seven-point lead over Josef Newgarden with just four races left this season.

Newgarden has won the last two IndyCar races.