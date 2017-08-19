Sports

Jerome Kaino leaves All Blacks to deal with personal matter

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand Rugby says flanker Jerome Kaino has left the All Blacks team ahead of Saturday's Bledisloe Cup test against Australia in Sydney, returning home to deal with a personal matter.

The 34-year-old Kaino was not included in New Zealand's match 23 for the test which opens the 2017 Rugby Championship.

