Jerome Kaino leaves All Blacks to deal with personal matter
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand Rugby says flanker Jerome Kaino has left the All Blacks team ahead of Saturday's Bledisloe Cup test against Australia in Sydney, returning home to deal with a personal matter.
The 34-year-old Kaino was not included in New Zealand's match 23 for the test which opens the 2017 Rugby Championship.
